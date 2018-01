Powerful earthquake hits western Iran

2018-01-11 11:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale shook two Iranian western provinces of Kermanshah and Ilam on Jan. 11 morning.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers underground near the town of Soumar in Kermanshah province, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.