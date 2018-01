Personnel reshuffle in structure of agencies of Turkmen prosecutor’s office

2018-01-11 11:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made personnel reshuffle in the structure of agencies of the prosecutor’s office, the Turkmen government said in a message Jan. 11.