Turkmen border must remain border of friendship with all neighboring countries - president

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The state border of Turkmenistan must always remain a border of friendship with all neighboring countries, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a meeting of the State Security Council of the country, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported Jan. 11

Begench Gundogdyev, head of the Turkmen State Border Service, made a report on the results of activity of subordinate units for 2017.