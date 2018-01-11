Property of 2 banks liquidated in Azerbaijan to be put up for auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) will hold a regular auction on leasing the property of two liquidated banks on Feb. 13, the ADIF said in a message posted on its website.

Two non-residential premises belonging to Texnikabank OJSC, and one non-residential premise belonging to United Credit Bank OJSC will be put up for the auction.

The starting monthly cost of renting non-residential premises of Texnikabank is 1,250 manats and 1,650 manats, and the starting monthly cost of renting an office of United Credit Bank located in Masalli city is 4,550 manats.