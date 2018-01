Investments of EEU countries in Kazakh economy increase

2018-01-11 12:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Kazakhstan attracted more than $15 billion worth of direct foreign investment during nine months of 2017, said the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov, during the meeting of the government.