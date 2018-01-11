Turkmenistan should open TAPI consortium membership to foreign companies – expert

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project certainly represents a very positive development for infrastructure integration across South and Central Asia, as it would strengthen the energy security of both supplying (Turkmenistan) and purchasing states (India, Pakistan), Luca Anceschi, an expert of the British University of Glasgow with a focus on Central Asia, told Azernews.

“The pipeline’s importance for the region is also related to a potential stabilization of Afghanistan and its economy, which may greatly benefit from the transit fees associated with TAPI development,” he said.

However, despite its regional importance, the project remains unfeasible due to financial constraints more than to security concerns related to its Afghan sectors, according to the expert.