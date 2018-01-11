Istanbul Ataturk Airport to only receive planes of heads of state: minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Once the third airport in Istanbul is commissioned, Ataturk Airport will continue to operate, but, it will only receive planes of heads of state, said Ahmet Arslan, minister of transport, maritime affairs and communications, Turkish media reported Jan. 11.

An exhibition center will also operate at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, he noted.

Touching upon the implementation of the third Istanbul airport project, Arslan noted that presently, the airport is 78 percent ready.

“Construction of terminals has been completed at the third airport and all systems have been tested,” the minister said.

Arslan noted that two emergency runways will also be created at the third airport.