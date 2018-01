FM: Italy to support OSCE Minsk Group for definitive solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

2018-01-11 13:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

Trend:

Italy will continue to support the work of the OSCE Minsk Group for definitive solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ,OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Italy’s Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said at the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Jan.11.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news