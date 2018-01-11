U.N. endorses elections for Libya by end of 2018

The United Nations is committed to helping Libya organize elections by the end of this year, encouraged by the rate at which Libyans have been registering to vote, a top U.N. official said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The U.N. hopes elections can help stabilize Libya, which was thrown into turmoil after long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Holding elections is a major challenge in a country still split among military and political factions, and where rival governments have claimed authority since the result of a 2014 vote was disputed. Security in many parts of Libya is poor.

A new electoral law would likely have to be agreed and a referendum on a constitution held before national polls.

A U.N. effort launched in September aims to amend a December 2015 peace plan for Libya and pave the way for a vote, but has so far produced no deal on how to move toward one.

Jeffrey Feltman, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, said the U.N. saw elections this year as a route to a “peaceful and inclusive end to the transition phase”.

“The goal is a Libyan goal: to end the transition phase with an inclusive peaceful process that produces a unified government that is a product of the will of the Libyan people,” Feltman told reporters in Tripoli after meeting Fayez Seraj, head of the internationally recognized government.