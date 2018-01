Turkish economy minister urges to refrain from using cryptocurrencies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci has called on citizens to refrain from using cryptocurrencies, the Economy Ministry said in a message Jan. 11.

There are many reasons that make it necessary to refrain from using cryptocurrencies, Zeybekci noted.

“Cryptocurrencies have no economic basis, and this creates risks in their use,” Zeybekci said.