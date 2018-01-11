France should prevent entry of Karabakh separatists with Armenia's diplomatic passports – official (UPDATE)

2018-01-11 13:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:01)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, should take the necessary steps to prevent the entry of representatives of illegal regime, created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, into its territory with Armenia’s diplomatic passports, as these visits violate the Schengen visa rules, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend.

The official was responding to Trend’s question about the recent events in France, held with relation to the unrecognized, illegal Nagorno-Karabakh regime, established on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev reminded that on July 2, 2015, the French government at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country sent a circular to local prefectures and high commissars.

Local authorities were warned about restrictions on powers in the sphere of international cooperation, and local authorities were forbidden to sign, in opposition to the policies of the central authorities and international obligations of France, documents on international cooperation with the regimes that are not recognized by the French government, including the illegal regime created in Nagorno-Karabagh, said Hajiyev.

He emphasized that the establishment of relations of a French town or a settlement with the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is nothing more than self-deception.

“Practice shows that the heads of such towns and settlements are engaged in such amateur activity in order to enlist the support of the local Armenian community in local election. To this end, they, violating moral and ethical norms, try to turn a blind eye to the fact that this illegal regime is the result of occupation, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing,” noted the spokesman.

“The Armenian lobbying organizations, instead of contributing to the achievement of sustainable peace in the region and the conflict’s settlement through negotiations and mediation by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, one of which is France, are engaged in deception and misappropriation of funds of the Armenian diaspora representatives,” added the Azerbaijani official.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news