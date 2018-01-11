Drawing parallels between OPEC, GECF absolutely wrong – secretary general

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is absolutely wrong to draw parallels between OPEC and Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), said GECF secretary general Yury Sentyurin.

He pointed out that GECF has never set tasks related to the development of a common export policy of member countries.

The GECF advocates the interests of producers by using "soft power", that’s to say by popularizing natural gas, he told “Neftegazovaya Vertikal” magazine.

At the same time, the organization has potential to facilitate the export of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), without using non-market methods, according to Sentyurin.

“For example, the organization can develop a mechanism of swap supplies or mutual settlements for member countries, which would partially reduce transportation costs for our exporting companies,” he added.