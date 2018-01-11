Georgia amongst safest countries in latest travel advisory for US travellers

Georgia is among the safest countries in the world in the latest travel advisory for United States (US) travellers published by the US State Department, Agenda reports.

The advisory offers new recommendations to US travellers with clear, timely, and reliable safety and security information worldwide. Under the new system, every country will have a travel advisory, providing levels of advice ranging from one to four:

Level 1 - Exercise Normal Precautions: This is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. There is some risk in any international travel.

Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution: Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security.