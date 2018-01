Armenians’ standard of living expected to decline

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Standard of living of Armenian citizens in 2018 is expected to be lower than in 2017, economist Artak Manukyan told Armenian media.

He pointed to the rise in prices for such goods as cigarettes, alcohol, gasoline, chicken, etc. as one of the reasons for the decrease of the standard of living.