Armenian politician cries foul at shameful situation in healthcare

2018-01-11 14:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Armenia’s healthcare sector is in a shameful situation, says Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelq Faction.

“When a patient is on the operating table, surgeons run out of the operating room and send relatives to get blood for the patient,” he said during hearings at the Standing Committee for Health Care and Social Affairs of the Armenian National Assembly in Yerevan Jan. 11.