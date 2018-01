Volume of oil production in Kazakhstan may rise

2018-01-11 15:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The level of oil production in Kazakhstan in 2018 shouldn’t be less than the level reached in 2017, said the Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov at the meeting of the government on January 11.