Gas, electricity prices expected to increase in Uzbekistan

2018-01-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Starting from April 1, the price of gas for the population in Uzbekistan is expected to grow 10 percent and the price of electricity is expected to increase by 12 percent, First Deputy Economy Minister Mubin Mirzaev said at a meeting of the International Press Club Jan. 11.

The increase in prices is stipulated by the state budget for 2018 in accordance with the inflation indicators, he noted.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan predicts 11.5 - 13.5 percent inflation in 2018.