Heydar Aliyev International Airport hits new record - 4 million passengers a year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

In 2017, Heydar Aliyev International Airport – the main air gate of Azerbaijan’s capital - hit a new record. In 2017 4.06 million passengers were served. It exceeded last year's figure by 23 percent.

In 2017 a total of 55 airlines carried out regular and charter flights. Heydar Aliyev International Airport welcomed 8 new air carriers - Air Arabia, Wataniya Airways, ISR Air, Mahan Air, Jazeera Airways, IrAero, Ikar (PegasFly brand) and Azerbaijan’s first low-cost airline Buta Airways.

During this period Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 2.2 million passengers, while Buta Airways – 92,000 passengers. At the same time, 114,000 passengers were registered on transit flights, while 50,000 passengers - on charter flights.

85 percent of passengers were carried by international flights. 46 percent of the total international traffic of the airport accounted for Azerbaijan Airlines and Buta Airways, 54 percent - foreign air carriers.