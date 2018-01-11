Azerbaijan announces date of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council’s meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council will be held Feb.15 in Baku, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

“Invitation letters were sent to relevant countries and several international financial institutions. The program and agenda of the ministerial meeting are being prepared,” said a message from the ministry.

Earlier, Trend learned from the US Department of State that Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at the US Department of State Sue Saarnio will take part in the event.