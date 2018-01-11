Uzbekistan eyes to use three-year budget planning system

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to shift to three-year budget planning system in the years to come, First Deputy Economy Minister of Uzbekistan Mubin Mirzayev said at a meeting of the International Press Club on Jan.11.

He said that presently the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy are developing a draft of the medium-term budget.

"We plan to prepare at least a two-year budget for a three-year period from 2019 to 2021, and then we will move on to a three-year financial document that will be submitted to the Parliament," he said.

In the 2018- state budget, the GDP is expected to reach 290.6 trillion soums, the GDP deflator - 14.1 percent, the consumer price index - 12.4 - 13.4 percent.

The state budget expenditures are socially oriented. In 2018, expenditures on the social sphere will amount to 34.7 trillion soums, or 55.7 percent of total expenditures.