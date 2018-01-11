Uzbekistan’s armed forces suffer serious problems: president

2018-01-11 15:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 11

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

There are a number of serious problems in the armed forces of Uzbekistan, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a recent meeting of the Security Council in Tashkent.

"During the year, I was analyzing the combat readiness of the armed forces, observing exercises, talking to the servicemen and listening to the officials’ reports,” the president said. “Thus, a number of serious systemic problems were revealed.”

He added that Uzbekistan - realizing the seriousness of existing problems in such an important area as the security and defense capability of the country - adopted the Defense Doctrine, which reflects the main directions and modern approaches to development of armed forces.