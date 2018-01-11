European Commission’s VP due in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic will visit Azerbaijan, Trend learned from the European Commission.

He will take part in the upcoming meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council to be held in Baku Feb.15.

Earlier, the US Department of State official told Trend that Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Sue Saarnio will attend the event.