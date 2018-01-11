Theresa May says working for best Brexit deal for the British people

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she is working to secure the best trade deal with the European Union after London’s mayor warned that Britain could lose almost 500,000 jobs if it fails to agree a deal, Reuters reports.

“The figure you referred to was his ‘no deal’ scenario. What we are doing is working for the best deal for the British people for Brexit,” May told reporters.

“We can achieve arrangements and agreements with the European Union, and I am confident that we will be able to achieve a good deal,” May said.