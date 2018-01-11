Azer Turk Bank starts new year with new campaign

State-owned Azer Turk Bank starts a new campaign on January 11.

The Bank always considers customer satisfaction as the priority and will continue to gladden its customers with new campaigns this year. The first campaign is for the clients, who plan to travel soon. These clients can get a free MasterCard Gold by approaching Azer Turk Bank, opening a card account in any currency and replenishing it for a minimum amount of 500 AZN/USD/EUR. Those clients, who make 1 000, 10 000, 20 000 AZN/USD/EUR card account replenishments, will get free MasterCard Platinum, Visa Infinite, and MasterCard World Elite accordingly.

Azer Turk Bank offers opportunity to order plastic cards online, so there is no need to approach the Bank’s office. No prepayments are applied for online orders. All payments are made after the card is ready, while picking it up in the Bank’s branch.