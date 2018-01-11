Erdogan says Turkey won't be extraditing terrorists upon US requests

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will no longer fulfill the demands of the United States on the extradition of terrorists, the Turkish media quoted the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Jan. 11.

Erdogan said that Turkey has extradited 12 terrorists at the request of the US so far, but the US authorities have not extradited Fethullah Gulen, leader of the FETO terrorist organization, and there can be no question about meeting the US demands.

On July 15 evening, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.