Britain, France, Germany plead for U.S. to preserve Iran deal

2018-01-11 16:42 | www.trend.az

Britain, France, Germany and the European Union made a joint call to the United States to protect the Iran nuclear pact, saying Tehran had a right to benefit from the lifting of sanctions tied to it, Reuters reports.

On the eve of a deadline for the U.S. president to decide whether to reimpose oil sanctions lifted under the deal, the foreign ministers of the three European powers and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini made their plea after their meeting in Brussels.