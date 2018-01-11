Public Supervision Board to recieve appeals at UNEC– NOVELTY

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

On January 13, the UNEC will host the “Open Door” day.

The university management will not participate in the “Open Door” day traditionally held at UNEC on Saturday every week within the winter exam semester. For the first time, only the UNEC Public Supervision Board will recieve the appeals of the students and parents. The members of the Board will analyze the appeals and raise the issue for their resolution in front of the university management.