MP talks declaring 2018 as Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The work carried out to study the history of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) is of great importance, however, scientific and theoretical problems still remain to be studied, Musa Gasimli, Azerbaijani MP, member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, told Trend Jan. 11.

From this point of view, signing of an order by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the anniversary of ADR, and declaring 2018 as Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is of great historical significance, Gasimli noted.

This order, which has historical, political, social significance, opens a new page in the study of ADR, he added.

On May 28, 1918, ADR, the first democratic republic in the entire Muslim East, was created, and although ADR existed for only 23 months, it adopted laws and decisions of immense historical significance, the MP noted.

“The first steps to study the history of ADR began to be made in the late 80s of the last century,” Gasimli said. “However, the orders signed by the then Azerbaijani president, the great leader Heydar Aliyev in 1998 in connection with the 80th anniversary of ADR, played an important role in the systematic study of ADR's history. Thanks to the settlement of issues envisaged by these documents, serious, comprehensive and in-depth research work devoted to the period of ADR was conducted, valuable works and documents related to ADR’s foreign policy, transcripts of its parliament, etc., were written and published.”

