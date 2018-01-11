Kazakh president OKs Law on strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed Laws on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and demarcation of the border between the two countries, the press service of the president said in a message on Jan.11.

"The Head of State signed the Law "On ratification of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, "the message reads.

The aim of the treaty is to consolidate bilateral relations at the level of strategic partnership and close cooperation. The document envisages the improvement of political dialogue at the highest level, and the development of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.