Turkish FM to mull relations with Canadian, US counterparts

2018-01-11 17:30 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Vancouver to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Canada and the US, titled “Peace and Stability on the Korean Peninsula”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message Jan. 11.
Cavusoglu will visit Canada on Jan. 15-16, according to the message.
The message says that Cavusoglu will also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Canada and the US to discuss regional issues and bilateral relations.