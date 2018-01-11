Close to half a million people visit Azerbaijan's cultural, historical reserves

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

More than 480,000 people visited Azerbaijan's historical and cultural reserves in 2017, the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a message Jan. 11.

According to the message, the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve was the most visited one among Azerbaijani citizens and foreign tourists.

Thus, 80,126 people, including 39,561 foreign tourists, visited the reserve in 2017. More than 65,000 tourists visited the reserve in 2016.