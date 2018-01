New appointment at PASHA Bank’s Georgian subsidiary

2018-01-11 18:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Arda Arkun has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Directors of PASHA Bank Georgia, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank OJSC in Georgia, a source in the financial market told Trend Jan. 11.

The source said that the new head of the Board of Directors will take up duties in February.