UK refuses Ecuador request to grant Assange diplomatic status

2018-01-11 20:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Britain has refused a request by Ecuador for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be given diplomatic status, a spokesman for Britain’s Foreign Office said, Reuters reports.

Assange has been holed up for more than five years in the Ecuador embassy in London where he was granted asylum in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over rape allegations.

“The government of Ecuador recently requested diplomatic status for Mr Assange here in the UK,” the spokesman said. “The UK did not grant that request, nor are we in talks with Ecuador on this matter.”

“Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice,” the spokesman said.