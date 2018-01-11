President Ilham Aliyev expands financial support for Azerbaijani exporters

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Buyers missions will be organized in Azerbaijan and up to 30,000 manats will be allocated for analysis of potential sales markets.

This is stipulated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on making amendments to the "Procedure for determination and regulation of the mechanism of paying a part of the expenditures through the state budget, the organization of export missions to foreign countries, review of the situation in foreign markets and marketing activity, promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in foreign markets, obtaining certificates and patents in connection with exports, research programs and export development projects by local companies in foreign countries".

The amendments envisage the introduction of a new concept - buyers missions. Buyers missions are organized for purchase of Azerbaijani non-oil products by a foreigner who is engaged in the import of goods or their distribution.

Only 10 people can join a buyers mission and the period of their stay in the country must not exceed six days. In each mission only one person can represent a buyer.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy covers the expenses of the buyers mission members’ stay in the country, which also include the fee for rental premises where meetings are held, fees for translation services, as well as fees for transportation within the country (except for taxi).