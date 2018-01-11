Pirelli confirms Azerbaijan GP tyre selections

2018-01-11 23:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Pirelli has confirmed its Formula 1 tyre selections for April's Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, going one step softer than its 2017 picks, crash.net reports.

Pirelli will make the soft, super-soft and ultra-soft tyres available to teams over the race weekend in Baku, scheduled for April 27-29, having offered mediums for the race last June.

The decision comes following a push to make Pirelli's tyres less conservative for 2018, but the Italian manufacturer opted against debuting its new hyper-soft compound - now the softest in its range - at the street track in Baku.

As usual, drivers will be required to complete Q3 on the softest available compound while saving one set of both the soft and super-soft tyres for usage in the race.