Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar: USGS

2018-01-12

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit a remote region of central Myanmar early Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck some 40 kilometres (24 miles) west of the town of Pyu, the USGS said. It was followed by three weaker tremors in the region, all of magnitudes 5.3, the survey reported.

"There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," USGS said, but noted that residential structures in the region are typically vulnerable to earthquake shaking.

The epicentre was located in a sparsely populated region between the capital Naypyidaw to the north and commercial hub Yangon to the south, at least 150 kilometres from each.