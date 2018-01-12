Steven Mnuchin warns of NAFTA pullout if talks fail

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explicitly warned Thursday that the US would pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if the administration doesn't get what it wants in current renegotiations, Washington Examiner reported.

"We expect that will be renegotiated, or we'll pull out," he told reporters during a Thursday White House briefing. It was the first explicit threat from a top administration official tied directly to the ongoing talks.

The sixth round of negotiations among the US, Canada, and Mexico regarding the 1993 trade deal are scheduled to begin Jan. 23 in Montreal.

President Trump, a longtime critic of NAFTA, has threatened to pull the US out of the deal, and was reportedly on the verge of signing an executive order to do so last April. He was talked out of it by top Cabinet secretaries and the leaders of Canada and Mexico on the promise that an updated version of the deal could be reached.