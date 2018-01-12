US Treasury to impose new sanctions on Iran

The Trump administration is expected to announce new sanctions against Iran soon, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a White House briefing on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"I am expecting new sanctions on Iran, we continue to look at them," Mnuchin told reporters.

Earlier, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield said in testimony before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Washington plans to use aggressive sanctions to diminish the influence of Iran in Syria.

Also, Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Steve Goldstein said during a press briefing that US President Donald Trump will make an announcement on whether he will recertify the Iran nuclear agreement either on Thursday or Friday morning.