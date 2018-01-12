Motorcycle gunmen kill pro-government legislator in Venezuela

A pro-government member of Venezuela’s controversial legislative superbody was shot and killed in the west of the country by two assailants riding a motorcycle, authorities said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Lawyer Tomas Lucena, 31, was in his pickup truck with relatives on Wednesday afternoon when he was shot several times. He died in a hospital in Trujillo state, the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

A relative unknown in Venezuelan politics, Lucena was a member of the 545-strong ‘Constituent Assembly’ created last year by socialist President Nicolas Maduro in a move widely condemned by Western powers and fellow Latin American nations.

Speaking during an hours-long televised broadcast, Maduro alleged that Lucena, a father of three young children, had been targeted for political reasons.

“(He was) killed by right-wing hit men,” Maduro said.