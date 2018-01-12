Russia to support Italian OSCE Chairmanship’s efforts in process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Russia will support the Italian OSCE Chairmanship’s efforts in the process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to Chairperson-in-Office, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano at the OSCE special permanent council meeting in Vienna on Jan.11.

“Instead of equitable cooperation, we see double standards and hear statements about the “exceptionalism” of individual nations and countries. All of that does not help us resolve today’s problems, but instead gives rise to more problems and conflicts, and makes us all weaker in the face of common threats, such as terrorism, illegal migration, drug and human trafficking, and organised crime”, he said.