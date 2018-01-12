Azerbaijan, WB mulling new loan within agricultural project

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) continues to develop the concept of the third phase of the Azerbaijan Rural Investment Project (AzRIP-3) project, a source in the WB’s Baku office told Trend.

According to the source, presently, the loan amount is being discussed.

"There are several options on the agenda," the WB’s Baku office said. "One of those options implies the allocation of a loan worth $90 million, but this amount may be changed."

Earlier, Naveed Hassan Naqvi, head of WB Baku office, told Trend that the bank hopes to complete the concept development in early 2018. The amount of the loan will also determine the scope of the project and the Azerbaijani districts it will cover.