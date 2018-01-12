100 Georgian soldiers leave for NATO mission in Afghanistan

One hundred Georgian soldiers from the 4th mechanized brigade have left for Afghanistan for the NATO Resolute Support Mission today, Agenda reports.

The soldiers will replace Georgian servicemen of the 3rd infantry brigade and will protect international peace over the course of the next six months.

The soldiers will be stationed at the Mazar-i-Sharif military base, in the fourth largest city of the war-torn country.

Before the departure the servicemen underwent two-month training in Georgia and six-month exercises in Germany.