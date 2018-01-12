Kyrgyz Parliament approves opening of Representative Office of Migration Service in Russia

2018-01-12 09:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Kyrgyz Parliament members approved in the third reading the draft law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Russian Federation on Mutual Establishment of Representative Offices of Competent Authorities in the Sphere of Migration." The document was signed on June 20, 2017 in Moscow, Kabar reports.

Information on the draft law was presented byDeputy Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security, Abdyvahap Nurbayev.

The agreement creates an opportunity for Kyrgyzstan to open a representative office of its competent authority in the field of migration on the territory of Russia. The Russian side will also open a representative office of its competent authority in the Kyrgyz Republic.