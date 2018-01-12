EBRD backs Turkey’s action plan on 'green energy'

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has hailed Turkey’s National Energy Efficiency Action Plan which sets the country on course to implement a reduction of 14 per cent of primary energy consumption by 2023.

The Turkish government has committed to invest almost $ 11 billion in energy efficiency measures set out by the plan.

This is a major step towards making a rapidly expanding economy also much more energy efficient,” said EBRD Managing Director for Turkey, Arvid Tuerkner.

"The plan builds on the realisation that a sustainable, efficient and prudent generation and consumption of energy is crucial for both economic growth and a sound environment. The action plan addresses the need to balance both aspects with detailed measures and where possible and feasible the EBRD stands ready to support this crucial effort," he added.