Travel information center opened in Dushanbe

2018-01-12

The Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has opened today the first Travel information centre. This initiative was undertaken as part of the announcing of 2018 as the Year of Tourism and Folk Crafts Development.

As the NIAT “Khovar” correspondent reports, this center is equipped with modern information equipment, including plasma TVs, tablets and laptops, with travel information materials and souvenirs for tourists.

The Deputy Head of Department for Tourism Development at the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Faridun Mirzoev noted that the aim of establishing the modern Travel information center is to promote and introduce national history and culture, provide reliable information to foreign tourists and visitors, as well as provide consulting and information services for tourists and create favorable conditions for the tourism development.