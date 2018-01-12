Iran auto sector fails to bring exports to pre-sanction level

2018-01-12 09:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran exported 1891 passenger cars during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), according to the date released by Iran's Customs administration.

Iraq, Lebanon and Armenia were among the main destinations of Iran’s car exports. Tehran also exported cars to Italy, Germany, China, France, Romania, South Korea, Spain, Tunis, Czech Republic, the UAE, Guinea and Azerbaijan were other car importers from Iran.

Meanwhile the Islamic Republic’s car imports in the 9-month period reached 57,000 units, according to the report.

Iranian automakers exported 10,000 cars (worth over $10 million) the last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017), which was 59 percent less compared to the 24,500 cars in the preceding year.