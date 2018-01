Uzbekistan’s black market exceeds half of GDP

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 12

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

Total volume of shadow economy exceeds the half of GDP in Uzbekistan.

Such an assessment of the current state of the national economy was made by the country’s First Deputy Economy Minister Mubin Mirzaev at a meeting of the International Press Club.

He said that a similar state hinders the development of the economy and budget revenues.