Moody’s expects Petkim's liquidity position to weaken after purchase of STAR stake

2018-01-12 10:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Rauf Guliyev – Trend:

Turkey’s Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. (Petkim) is looking to issue a $500 million bond in order to purchase an 18 percent stake in the STAR refinery from its shareholder, SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. (STEAS), Moody's Investors Service said.

“The purchase price of $720 million implies that the company will also utilize a material portion of its cash balance for the acquisition,” Moody's said. “Once operational in Q4 2018, the refinery will provide feedstock to Petkim.”

“Petkim's current liquidity is adequate to meet its ongoing obligations,” Moody's said. “However, we forecast that the company's liquidity position will weaken following the purchase of the STAR refinery stake.”