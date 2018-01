Personnel changes in Turkmenistan’s banking sector

2018-01-12 11:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Dovletmuhammet Babayev has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Development Bank of Turkmenistan, according to a decree by the country’s president.

The State Development Bank is entrusted to issue concessional loans to enterprises of various forms of ownership, and it acts as a mechanism that complements the activities of commercial banks in the areas important for social and economic life.