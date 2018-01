Azerbaijan discusses creating insurance market modernization mechanism

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Creation of a mechanism of insurance market modernization is being discussed in Azerbaijan, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) said Jan. 12.

This issue was in focus at a meeting in FIMSA, chaired by Executive Director Ibrahim Alishov.